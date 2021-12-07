

Most expensive homes that recently sold in Portland, Oregon

Buying a home is an investment—and an increasingly expensive one. The median value of a home in the United States reached $295,300 in June 2020, according to the National Association of Realtors.

Home buyers have a lot to consider when house-hunting or looking to invest in rental properties, from the state of the housing market itself to taxes and potential resale value. To learn more about home prices in your state, Stacker compiled a list of the most expensive homes that recently sold in Portland, Oregon on realtor.com.

The housing market grew robust and pricey in the last decade following the 2008 recession, but the market could be slowed by rising interest rates. Such a downturn can be good news for potential home-buyers, as you’re more likely to be able to wager a deal on an otherwise overpriced house. Then there is the house itself to consider, including what kind of upkeep it requires (and those associated costs). Depreciation affects all homes at an average rate of 3.636% each year, which can be a help come tax season if you use your home for business or rentals—but may cost you later in capital gains taxes when you sell.

Meanwhile, land value tends to increase over time depending on several factors including where the house is located and what amenities and homes are nearby. More desirable neighborhoods allow sellers to charge more; the mantra “location, location, location” has never been more relevant.

#10. 2650 NE Alameda St, Portland ($2,900,000)

– 5 bedrooms; 5 bathrooms; 5,977 square feet; $485 per square foot (view listing on realtor.com)

#9. 6014 SE 51st Ave, Portland ($3,000,000)

– 2 bedrooms; 1 bathrooms; 1,116 square feet; $2,688 per square foot (view listing on realtor.com)

#8. 6028 SE 51st Ave, Portland ($3,000,000)

– 2 bedrooms; 1 bathrooms; 958 square feet; $3,131 per square foot (view listing on realtor.com)

#7. 3767 NW Devoto Ln, Portland ($3,195,000)

– 5 bedrooms; 6 bathrooms; 8,022 square feet; $398 per square foot (view listing on realtor.com)

#6. 4414 SW Semler Way, Portland ($3,200,000)

– 6 bedrooms; 6 bathrooms; 10,750 square feet; $297 per square foot (view listing on realtor.com)

#5. 1719 NE Knott St, Portland ($3,225,000)

– 7 bedrooms; 4 bathrooms; 6,577 square feet; $490 per square foot (view listing on realtor.com)

#4. 4160 SW Patrick Pl, Portland ($3,295,000)

– 5 bedrooms; 5 bathrooms; 4,815 square feet; $684 per square foot (view listing on realtor.com)

#3. 1075 NW Northrup St Unit 2812, Portland ($3,675,000)

– 3 bedrooms; 4 bathrooms; 3,258 square feet; $1,127 per square foot (view listing on realtor.com)

#2. 11175 S Riverwood Rd, Portland ($4,100,000)

– 6 bedrooms; 8 bathrooms; 9,065 square feet; $452 per square foot (view listing on realtor.com)

#1. 2211 SW 1st Ave Unit 204, Portland ($44,000,000)

– 2 bedrooms; 2 bathrooms; 1,348 square feet; $32,640 per square foot (view listing on realtor.com)

