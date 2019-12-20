Merkley sets three Central Oregon town halls

Top Stories

Among senator's dozen to kick off 2020

WASHINGTON (KTVZ) -- Sen. Jeff Merkley, D-Ore., will kick off 2020 with 12 town halls across Southern and Central Oregon. The town halls will be Jan. 2-5 in Douglas, Coos, Curry, Josephine, Jackson, Klamath, Deschutes, Jefferson, Crook, Wheeler, Grant and Gilliam counties.

He will update constituents on his work in Washington, D.C., and answer their questions and invite their suggestions about how to tackle the challenges facing Oregon and America.

“Hearing from Oregonians across the state is critical to doing my job,” Merkley said. “From tackling Sudden Oak Death, to big investments in rural broadband, to making sure small ports get dredged, the ideas and priorities I hear about in town halls wind up as the solutions I fight to get into federal law. I look forward to these discussions about how we can strengthen our state and our nation.”

Since joining the Senate in 2009, Merkley has held a town hall in each of Oregon’s 36 counties every year. These town halls will be his 397th, 398th, 399th, 400th, 401st, 402nd, 403rd, 404th, 405th, 406th, 407th, and 408th as a U.S. senator.

Town hall details below:

JANUARY 2, 2020

What:

Douglas County Town Hall

When:

Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020

10 a.m.

Where:

Sutherlin High School, gym

500 E. Fourth Ave.

Sutherlin, OR, 97479

What:

Coos County Town Hall

When:

Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020

2 p.m.

Where:

Coquille Community Center, small auditorium

115 N. Birch St.

Coquille, OR, 97423

What:

Curry County Town Hall

When:

Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020

5:30 p.m.

Where:

Port Orford Community Hall

419 Eleventh St.

Port Orford, OR, 97465

JANUARY 3, 2020

What:

Josephine County Town Hall

When:

Friday, Jan. 3, 2020

8:30 a.m.

Where:

Rogue Community College, gym

3345 Redwood Highway

Grants Pass, OR, 97527

What:

Jackson County Town Hall

When:

Friday, Jan. 3, 2020

Noon

Where:

Southern Oregon University, Rogue River Room

1250 Siskiyou Blvd

Ashland, OR, 97520

What:

Klamath County Town Hall

When:

Friday, Jan. 3, 2020

4 p.m.

Where:

Oregon Institute of Technology, College Union, Mazama-Scott Room

3201 Campus Drive

Klamath Falls, OR, 97601

JANUARY 4, 2020

What:

Deschutes County Town Hall

When:

Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020

9 a.m.

Where:

Ridgeview High School, auditorium

4555 SW Elkhorn Ave.

Redmond, OR, 97756

What:

Jefferson County Town Hall

When:

Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020

Noon

Where:

Madras Performing Arts Center, auditorium

412 SE Buff St.

Madras, OR, 97741

What:

Crook County Town Hall

When:

Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020

3 p.m.

Where:

Barnes Butte Elementary School, gym

1875 NE Ironhorse Drive

Prineville, OR, 97754

What:

Wheeler County Town Hall

When:

Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020

6:30 p.m.

Where:

Mitchell School, cafeteria

340 SE High St.

Mitchell, OR, 97750

JANUARY 5, 2020

What:

Grant County Town Hall

When:

Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020

12:30 p.m.

Where:

Mount Vernon Community Hall

640 Ingle St.

Mt. Vernon, OR, 97865

What:

Gilliam County Town Hall

When:

Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020

5 p.m.

Where:

Veterans Memorial Hall

120 S. Main St.

Condon, OR, 97823

###