Merkley sets three Central Oregon town halls

WASHINGTON (KTVZ) -- Sen. Jeff Merkley, D-Ore., will kick off 2020 with 12 town halls across Southern and Central Oregon. The town halls will be Jan. 2-5 in Douglas, Coos, Curry, Josephine, Jackson, Klamath, Deschutes, Jefferson, Crook, Wheeler, Grant and Gilliam counties.
He will update constituents on his work in Washington, D.C., and answer their questions and invite their suggestions about how to tackle the challenges facing Oregon and America.
“Hearing from Oregonians across the state is critical to doing my job,” Merkley said. “From tackling Sudden Oak Death, to big investments in rural broadband, to making sure small ports get dredged, the ideas and priorities I hear about in town halls wind up as the solutions I fight to get into federal law. I look forward to these discussions about how we can strengthen our state and our nation.”
Since joining the Senate in 2009, Merkley has held a town hall in each of Oregon’s 36 counties every year. These town halls will be his 397th, 398th, 399th, 400th, 401st, 402nd, 403rd, 404th, 405th, 406th, 407th, and 408th as a U.S. senator.
Town hall details below:
JANUARY 2, 2020
What:
Douglas County Town Hall
When:
Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020
10 a.m.
Where:
Sutherlin High School, gym
500 E. Fourth Ave.
Sutherlin, OR, 97479
What:
Coos County Town Hall
When:
Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020
2 p.m.
Where:
Coquille Community Center, small auditorium
115 N. Birch St.
Coquille, OR, 97423
What:
Curry County Town Hall
When:
Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020
5:30 p.m.
Where:
Port Orford Community Hall
419 Eleventh St.
Port Orford, OR, 97465
JANUARY 3, 2020
What:
Josephine County Town Hall
When:
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
8:30 a.m.
Where:
Rogue Community College, gym
3345 Redwood Highway
Grants Pass, OR, 97527
What:
Jackson County Town Hall
When:
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
Noon
Where:
Southern Oregon University, Rogue River Room
1250 Siskiyou Blvd
Ashland, OR, 97520
What:
Klamath County Town Hall
When:
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
4 p.m.
Where:
Oregon Institute of Technology, College Union, Mazama-Scott Room
3201 Campus Drive
Klamath Falls, OR, 97601
JANUARY 4, 2020
What:
Deschutes County Town Hall
When:
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
9 a.m.
Where:
Ridgeview High School, auditorium
4555 SW Elkhorn Ave.
Redmond, OR, 97756
What:
Jefferson County Town Hall
When:
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
Noon
Where:
Madras Performing Arts Center, auditorium
412 SE Buff St.
Madras, OR, 97741
What:
Crook County Town Hall
When:
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
3 p.m.
Where:
Barnes Butte Elementary School, gym
1875 NE Ironhorse Drive
Prineville, OR, 97754
What:
Wheeler County Town Hall
When:
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
6:30 p.m.
Where:
Mitchell School, cafeteria
340 SE High St.
Mitchell, OR, 97750
JANUARY 5, 2020
What:
Grant County Town Hall
When:
Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020
12:30 p.m.
Where:
Mount Vernon Community Hall
640 Ingle St.
Mt. Vernon, OR, 97865
What:
Gilliam County Town Hall
When:
Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020
5 p.m.
Where:
Veterans Memorial Hall
120 S. Main St.
Condon, OR, 97823
