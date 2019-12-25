Cyclist struck, killed on Hwy. 126W in Lane County

Top Stories

EUGENE, Ore. (KTVZ) -- A bicyclist was struck and killed by a pickup truck early Wednesday morning on state Highway 126W in Lane County, Oregon State Police said.

Troopers and emergency personnel responded around 4:30 a.m. to the collision near milepost 51.

Troopers said a preliminary investigation found that Conrad Schwarzkopf, 25, of Springfield, was driving a pickup heading east on the highway when it struck a bike operated by Travis Ewert, 49, of Veneta, in the eastbound lane.

Ewert sustained fatal injuries in the crash, troopers said. The motorist was uninjured.

The crash closed Highway 126W for about four hours, with a detour in place.

OSP was assisted at the scene by the Eugene fire and police departments and ODOT.