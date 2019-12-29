OSP seeks tips in wasting of buck deer near Pine Mountain

Top Stories

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Oregon State Police Fish & Wildlife Division is asking for the public's help as it seeks to find whoever was responsible for the unlawful taking of a buck deer east of Bend, near Pine Mountain.

The buck deer was found shot and left to waste, OSP said Sunday. Troopers believe the deer was shot sometime during the week of Christmas.

Anyone with information regarding the case is urged to contact OSP Trooper Aaron Roth through the Turn in Poachers (TIP) hotline at 1-800-452-7888 or *OSP (mobile).

** Report Wildlife and Habitat Law Violators**

The TIP program offers preference point rewards for information leading to an arrest or issuance of a citation for the unlawful take/possession or waste of big game mammals.

Preference Point Rewards:

* 5 Points-Mountain Sheep

* 5 Points-Mountain Goat

* 5 Points-Moose

* 5 Points-Wolf

* 4 Points-Elk

* 4 Points-Deer

* 4 Points-Antelope

* 4 Points-Bear

* 4 Points-Cougar

The TIP program also offers cash rewards for information leading to an arrest or issuance of a citation for the unlawful take/possession or waste of Mountain Sheep, Mountain Goat, Moose, Elk, Deer, Antelope, Bear, Cougar, Wolf, Upland Birds, Waterfowl, and Furbearers. Cash rewards can also be awarded for the unlawful take of Game Fish and Shellfish and for Habitat Destruction.

CASH REWARDS:

* $1,000 Mountain Sheep, Mountain Goat and Moose

* $500 Elk, Deer and Antelope

* $300 Bear, Cougar and Wolf

* $300 Habitat Destruction

* $100 Upland Birds and Waterfowl

* $100 Furbearers

* $100 Game Fish and Shellfish



How to Report a Wildlife and/or Habitat Law Violation or Suspicious Activity:

TIP Hotline: 1-800-452-7888 or *OSP(677)



TIP E-Mail: TIP@state.or.us (Monitored M-F 8:00 AM - 5:00 PM)