Pacific Northwest sees stormy end to 2019

SEATTLE (AP) -- The Pacific Northwest is bidding farewell to 2019 with a stormy weather pattern that is bringing multiple rounds of heavy rain, gusty winds and snow to the mountains.

Rain and strong winds hit Western Washington Tuesday. Washington Department of Transportation officials closed the Hood Canal Bridge twice Tuesday because of high winds.

In Spokane, about 3.5 inches of snow has fallen since Monday. That snow was pushing into Idaho, where officials said up to 12 inches could fall in the mountains.

In Oregon, gale warnings and high surf advisories were in effect Tuesday, with up to 3 inches of rain expected in places.