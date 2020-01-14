Snow causes more school, road closures in Washington

Top Stories

SEATTLE (AP) -- Freezing temperatures and more snowfall created hazardous driving conditions and caused more school delays and closures in the Puget Sound area.

Overnight snow prompted Seattle Public Schools to institute a two-hour delay Tuesday for the second day in row, while districts in Bellevue, Issaquah, Everett and Federal Way were among those closing.

Winter storm watches have been posted for Tuesday evening into Wednesday morning for much of the northern half of Western Washington, with another 3 to 5 inches possible in the Seattle area and high winds forecast for Whatcom County and the San Juan Islands.