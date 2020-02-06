Summit standout named Gatorade’s Oregon XC runner of year

Top Stories

Senior Fiona Max earned honor for the second year in a row

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Fiona Max is a unique athlete with a unique story. She joined the cross-country team at Summit High School as a sophomore. Just three seasons later, she's already been crowned Gatorade's Oregon Girls Cross-Country Runner of the Year -- twice.

"It takes a village," Max said Thursday about the amount of work she's put in to get to this point. "Supportive friends, insanely good coaches, and a team that is willing to get out there every day. That energy is so important."

Max has only enhanced the championship tradition for cross-country at Summit. They've now won 12 straight state titles, the last two of which have come after the Bend school moved up into the 6A classification.

Max performs just as well when she's not racing, too. She's a talented Nordic skier, a singer, a guitarist, co-editor of Summit's award-winning newspaper -- and has a 4.05 GPA.

Tonight on First at 10 on Fox and 11 on KTVZ, Max Goldwasser shares more of Fiona Max's story.