Ore. lawmakers consider oversight board for towing companies

SALEM, Ore. (AP) -- Oregon lawmakers are considering a bill to crack down on predatory towing by creating a new board with the power to investigate complaints, impose civil penalties and revoke a tower's authority to do business in the state.

The Statesman Journal reports the bill is supported by the Oregon Tow Truck Association and many tow company owners.

Senate Bill 1569 would create a nine-member, governor-appointed Towing Board within the Oregon Department of Transportation. The board would have rule-making authority, and authority to issue civil penalties of up to $25,000 per violation.