Driver cited in Crook County rear-end crash

PRINEVILLE, Ore. (KTVZ) -- A two-vehicle rear-end crash southeast of Prineville Thursday evening left one pickup atop another, sending one driver to the hospital for evaluation while the other was cited, Crook County sheriff's deputies said.

Deputies along with Crook County Fire and Rescue were dispatched shortly after 6 p.m. Thursday to the crash, reported on Southeast Davis Loop near Remington Road, Sgt. Brian Bottoms said Friday.

It was reported one pickup truck had possibly T-boned another and that a driver was trapped in his overturned truck, Bottoms said.

Investigating deputies learned Joseph Weitman, 49, of Prineville, was heading south at the wheel of a white 2007 Ford pickup. He was following a gray 1990 Ford pickup driven by Dustin Halcom, 26, of Prineville.

Bottoms said Weitman was following too closely and could not react in time when Halcom braked. Weitman's pickup struck Halcom's, causing it to leave the road and flip onto its roof, Bottoms said.

Weitman's pickup landed partially atop Halcom's, trapping Halcom inside. Crook County fire medics extricated Halcom from his pickup.

Bottoms said Halcom had no visible injuries, but medics took him by ambulance to St. Charles Prineville for evaluation.

Weitman was cited for following too closely and causing the crash, the sergeant said.