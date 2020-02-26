Summit basketball star Jacob Tompkins setting records

Top Stories

Could own up to 11 school records by end of 2019-20 season

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- It was a packed house in the Summit High School gym on Tuesday night. The seniors were introduced one-by-one before the game, as it was the last home game of the regular season, and the last such game of their careers. Jacob Tompkins is one of those seniors, but he's not like the rest of them.

Tompkins finished Summit's Senior Night win against West Salem with 29 points (on 10-of-15 shooting), 12 rebounds and two steals -- a monster stat line for most, but categorically a slightly above-average night for Tompkins.

In fact, Tompkins has 501 points this season, equaling 22.7 points per game on average, both the highest single-season marks in the school's 19-year history. He currently ranks fourth in the state in scoring this year.

Much of his success has come from beyond the arc, where he's drilled a school-record 70 three-pointers this season. Also, his consistency at the free throw line (87%) in 2019-20 is second-to-none.

NewsChannel 21's Max Goldwasser is speaking with Tompkins Wednesday to find out what the future holds for the basketball star.

Summit Head Coach Jon Frazier will also shed light on what Tompkins means to the team, and the school. Tune into NewsChannel 21 on Fox @ 4, and KTVZ at 5 and 6 p.m. for the full story.