Oregon reports 8 new COVID-19 cases; Deschutes County now at 6

State's total cases jump to 47; two more added to Deschutes tally

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Oregon now has a total of 47 people who have been diagnosed with COVID-19. The Oregon Health Authority late Monday announced eight new cases of the novel coronavirus as of 10:30 a.m., including two more in Deschutes County, for a total of six.

OHA is reporting 2 new cases each in Benton and Deschutes counties and one new case in each of the following counties: Clackamas, Marion, Multnomah and Washington.

There have now been COVID-19 cases in 13 of Oregon's 36 counties, with the highest total, 14, in Washington County, followed by 10 in Linn County, due to an outbreak among veterans at the Oregon Veterans Home in Albany.

Of the 47 Oregon cases, 29 have been in the 55-and-older age group and 29 among people 35 to 54, one in the 25-to-34 age range, three among people 18 to 24 and one 17 or younger, the OHA reported.

“I know it’s difficult to learn that we are seeing more active community spread of COVID-19, but this is something we’ve been expecting,” said Dean Sidelinger, M.D., M.S.Ed, State Health Officer and Epidemiologist, OHA Public Health Division. “It’s a good reminder to take steps to protect yourself, and vulnerable friends and family members, by washing your hands, covering your coughs and sneezes, and staying home and away from others if you’re sick.”

NewsChannel 21 on Monday asked Deschutes County health officials what they are and are not able to share about the patients who have tested positive. They said, as they have for the past several weeks, they are balancing people's right to privacy and protecting the public's health.

In the positive cases, as they trace contacts, they are most focused on times when the person was believed to have been within six feet of someone for more than an hour, posing the most risk to others. If that's confirmed, they said, more information will be released.

"A good example of that is if an individual was sick and went to the movies before they found out that they were positive. We would release that information to the public," said Morgan Emerson, preparedness coordinator with Deschutes County Health.

Officials continue to urge all Oregonians to take steps to protect themselves, their families and those who are most vulnerable to complications from COVID-19. Those considered “high risk” include adults 60 and older, or anyone with a serious health condition, including lung or heart problems, kidney disease, diabetes, or anyone who has a suppressed immune system.

People vulnerable to complications should follow federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations to stay home as much as possible and avoid gatherings.

Every resident should take these basic steps to protect themselves and those most at risk:

Never visit a hospital or long-term-care facility if you have a fever or cough.

Cover your mouth and nose when you cough or sneeze.

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

Regularly clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces like bathrooms, desks, countertops, doorknobs, computer keyboards, faucet handles, toys and cell phones.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands.

Stay home and away from others if you are ill.

After someone contracts COVID-19, illness usually develops within 14 days. Symptoms mirror those of the flu, including fever, cough, runny nose, headache, sore throat and general feelings of illness.

