SW Wash. couple in their 80s die of COVID-19; state death toll at 50

SEATTLE (AP) — The death toll from the new coronavirus in Washington state reached 50 on Tuesday morning when Clark County health officials announced their first fatal cases, a husband and wife in their 80s.

The couple died Monday night after testing positive for COVID-19 last week in Clark County, officials announced and KGW reported.

Washington leads the country in the number of deaths, with most being associated with a nursing home in Kirkland. By Monday, the number of positive cases topped 900.

Gov. Jay Inslee imposed strict new rules this week to help slow the spread of COVID-19. He mandated an immediate two-week closure of all restaurants, bars recreational facilities. He also increased the limits on large gatherings.

The new orders went into effect Monday night and will be in place through March 31.