C.O. agencies offer resources to those in need — or who want to help others

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Central Oregon agencies on Thursday offered updated information to those in need regarding community resources ranging from food and energy assistance to housing options and mental health.

NeighborImpact, which serves residents in Crook, Deschutes and Jefferson counties, is encouraging those looking for food, rental, mortgage and energy assistance to navigate to its website and appropriate applications.

Currently, NeighborImpact is out of funds for rental assistance, but it is always accepting applications, regardless of fund status, and will keep them on file for 30 days. NeighborImpact offices in Prineville and La Pine will close through April, effective Friday, March 20. Residents can access services through neighboring offices in Redmond and Bend, and online.

The Family Access Network has an updated page dedicated to community assistance and resources, including meal information for students and childcare information, including support for Spanish speaking residents.

The Central Oregon Community Organizations Active in Disaster (COCOAD) group is made up of volunteers serving individuals and families in Crook, Deschutes and Jefferson counties. The multi-community organization combined effort provides resources such as volunteer labor, clothing, food, water, chaplaincy services, financial advice, etc.

If you’re an organization that would like to offer help or resources to COCOAD, you can email centraloregoncoad@gmail.com or call 541-316-0087; and individuals who need assistance should go to centraloregoncoad.com and click the blue “Get Help” button.

The City of Bend now has a COVID-19 page on its website with more information about the City’s efforts and ongoing changes. Resources on payments, business impact, schedule changes and more can be found there.

City staff is closely collaborating with local nonprofits serving vulnerable populations during the COVID-19 precautionary period and any subsequent outbreak in our community. The city is also in process of establishing contracts to support Family Kitchen (meals), REACH (case management and resources), and NeighborImpact (hotel/rental assistance for individuals experiencing homelessness and are at high medical risk OR have been exposed to/or have contracted COVID-19).

ABOUT COEIN

COEIN’s website, www.coemergencyinfo.blogspot.com provides a collective resource for up-to-date information. Access to accurate, timely information both locally and nationally is encouraged. Our County Public Health experts point to the Oregon Health Authority and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as good sources of information.

Daily situation updates are available via email at http://bit.ly/COVID19UPDATES

Central Oregon Emergency Information Network (COEIN), includes Deschutes County Health Services, Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office, St. Charles Health System, Crook County Health Department, Crook County Sheriff’s Office, Jefferson County Health Department, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department, tri-county public schools, City of Bend, Bend Police, Bend Fire & Rescue, and others. COEIN’s purpose is to collect, coordinate and distribute timely and accurate information.

Accommodation Information for People with Disabilities

To obtain this information in an alternate format such as Braille, large print, electronic formats, etc. please contact the COEIN JIC (Joint Information Center) at 541.316.0087 or centraloregoninfo@gmail.com.