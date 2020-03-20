Bend-La Pine, Crook County schools extend ‘Grab and Go’ meal sites through closure

Top Stories

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Both Bend-La Pine and Crook County schools are extending their free 'Grab and Go' meals for kids through Spring Break and the statewide school closure that extends until April 28.

Grab and Go Meal Site Added for Spring Break

Ensworth Elementary now serving meals along with Bend Senior High, La Pine High

Bend-La Pine Schools is expanding its ‘Grab and Go’ meal sites during spring break, March 23-27, to meet anticipated demand. Ensworth Elementary School, Bend Senior High School and La Pine High School will serve free meals for children age 0-18 during Spring Break from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.

Approximately 1,000 meals a day are being served to area students through this program, according to Bend-La Pine Schools’ Nutrition Services.

All three sites will also be accepting donations of unused Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) to give to St. Charles Health System and Central Oregon’s Emergency Operation Center. See a list of items being accepted here.

Beginning March 30 to April 28, meals will be available at five sites:

Ensworth Elementary School

2150 NE Dagget Lane, Bend

March 23-April 28

10:30 – 11:30 a.m.

Sky View Middle School

63555 18th Street, Bend

March 30-April 28

10:30 – 11:30 a.m.

Bend Senior High School

230 NE 6th

March 23-April 28

10:30 – 11:30 a.m.

Elk Meadow Elementary School

60880 Brookswood Blvd., Bend

March 30-April 28

10:30 – 11:30 a.m.

La Pine High School

51633 Coach Road, La Pine

March 23-April 28

10:30 – 11:30 a.m.

Visitors are asked to enter through designated doors, pick up a meal from the cafeteria and then take the meal to go. Gathering inside the school is discouraged.

Bend-La Pine Schools custodial staff will be cleaning before and after each meal.

Adults can purchase a meal for $4.

Crook County School District expands grab-and-go meal program

New times and locations to start Monday, March 23rd

With schools in Oregon closed through at least the end of April, Crook County School District (CCSD) is feeding more students who depend on school meals.

The Nutrition Services and Transportation teams began busing meals to nine locations earlier this week but expanded that service to 17 sites in order to create better access for children and families.

“No child should go without a meal,” explained Michelle Williams, Transportation Manager for CCSD. “We’ll continue to evaluate the stops and make changes along the way.”

The plan is to provide 600 breakfast meals and 600 lunches starting Monday, March 23rd for a total of 1,200 meals per day. Students can access those meals Monday-Friday throughout the school closure.

Families with questions about meals or pick-up sites can call (541) 447-7789 or (541) 447-5664.

Powell Butte

Powell Butte Community Charter School: 11:20am-11:30am

Juniper Acres (Reservoir Rd & Cascade Way): 12:00pm-12:10pm

Juniper Canyon

Juniper Grove RV Park: 12:00pm-12:10pm

Cayuse Rd @ Mailboxes: 12:20pm-12:30pm

Remington Rd @ Mailboxes: 12:40pm-12:50pm

Hilltop Rd @ Mailboxes: 1:00pm-1:10pm

Prineville West and Ochoco West

End of SW Park Drive (Crestview area): 11:40am-11:50am

Ochoco School Crossing (Madras Hwy side): 12:00pm-12:10pm

Western Sky: 12:15pm-12:25pm

Ochoco West: 12:40pm-12:50pm

Prineville & East

Pioneer School: 12:00pm-1:00pm

Ridgeview Commons: 12:00pm-12:10pm

Crystal Corral RV Park: 12:20pm-12:30pm

Lakeshore RV Park: 12:40pm-12:50pm

Mariposa Area