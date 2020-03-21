Oregon confirms fourth COVID-19 death, 23 new cases

Top Stories

One Deschutes County case brings tally to 9; 137 cases statewide; more data released

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- COVID-19 has claimed another life in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll from three to four, the Oregon Health Authority reported Saturday. OHA also reported 23 new cases of the novel coronavirus, bringing the state's total to 137 as of 8 a.m..

Oregon’s fourth COVID-19 death is a 72-year-old woman in Marion County who tested positive on March 15 and died Friday at Kaiser Permanente Sunnyside Medical Center. Officials said she had underlying medical conditions. Marion County had released some initial info on Friday evening

The new COVID-19 cases reported by OHA Saturday are in these counties: Clackamas (1), Deschutes (1) (for a total of 9), Josephine (1), Lane (1), Marion (2), Multnomah (6), Washington (11). Oregon Health Authority reports new cases once a day on its website: www.healthoregon.org/coronavirus.

Along with the 137 total positive COVID-19 test results in Oregon, 2,338 other tests have come back negative and 437 more tests are pending, for a total of 2,912 tests performed since Jan. 24, OHA reported.

Seventeen of Oregon's 36 counties have had at least one positive test result, led by Washington County with 42, Malheur and Marion each with 19, Multnomah with 18, Clackamas with 11 and Deschutes with nine

For the first time, OHA on Saturday also included a county breakdown of the negative test results. Multnomah County has had the most, at 498, followed by Washington with 330, Linn with 265 and Clackamas with 256 negative results.

In Central Oregon, Deschutes County has reported 66 negative test results, while Crook and Jefferson County have had five each, OHA reported.

In the Saturday tally's age breakdown, 75 of the 137 positive cases have been among people 55 and older, 41 were ages 35-54, 13 were 25-34, four were 18-24 and four were 17 or younger.

The agency also for the first time provided another breakdown, involving hospitalization: 43 of the 137 cases so far in Oregon have been hospitalized, while 82 were not and that information was not provided on 12 others.

