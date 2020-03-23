C.O. COVID-19 update: Park closures include Pilot Butte, Smith Rock

Top Stories

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Here's Monday's COVID-19 regional update from the Central Oregon Emergency Information Network:

Today, Gov. Kate Brown issued an executive order in hopes of curtailing the spread of COVID-19 by keeping more Oregonians at home, further increasing restrictions on businesses and requirements for social distancing.

“Failure to comply with this order will be considered an immediate danger to public health,” said Brown through the order, which is effective immediately until further notice.

The order closes state parks, playgrounds, campgrounds, hair salons, theaters, gyms, yoga studios, retail complexes and social gatherings, among other items. See the order here.

This order expands upon the Governor’s previous orders, but does not go so far as a shelter-in-place order, which is in place in California.

On Friday, local emergency managers from Crook, Deschutes and Jefferson counties joined a statewide campaign urging Central Oregonians to stay home, unless for necessary medical care, food, supplies, outdoor exercise, or essential work functions where sanitation and social distancing can be assured.

Grocery stores, banks, pharmacies, hospitals, gas stations, pet stores and child care facilities can continue to operate under this order.

CLOSURES AFFECT LOCAL PARKS

The Bend Park and Recreation District and City of Redmond are closing playgrounds, sports courts, exercise equipment and skate parks beginning today. This includes pickleball, tennis, basketball, horseshoes and bocce ball courts.

Walking, running, biking, skating or using a wheelchair or other mobility device while maintaining at least 6 feet between people is allowed. Off-leash dog areas, picnic shelters and restrooms remain open.

The City of Madras is closing the skate park, and playground equipment areas. Other areas are open as long as people maintain safe social distancing space. The Madras Aquatic Center is also closed.

PILOT BUTTE, SMITH ROCK AMONG CLOSURES

The entire Oregon State Parks system is closed effective March 23. The closure includes all state parks, including all trails, viewpoints, and picnic areas and all other facilities. In Central Oregon, this includes: Pilot Butte State Park, Smith Rock State Park, Tumalo State Park, Cove Palisades State Park, La Pine State Park, Prineville Reservoir State Park, and a number of state scenic viewpoints. Click here for a map of all Oregon State Parks facilities.

Day-use state parks will close at the dusk on March 23 and will not reopen until further notice. This closure will last at least until May 8. All canceled nights will be refunded. If a stay has not started, the normally nonrefundable $8 reservation fee will be refunded.

PPE DRIVE CONTINUES

Central Oregon community members are donating hundreds of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) items to share with St. Charles Health System and Central Oregon’s Emergency Operations Center. Community members can donate through Friday at one of the following locations:

Bend - Bend Senior High School, 230 NE 6th Street, and Ensworth Elementary School, 2150 NE Daggett Lane, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.

La Pine - La Pine High School, 51633 Coach Road, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.

Madras - Madras First Baptist Church (Drop-off located on 6 th Street side entrance), 85 NE A Street, 12 - 1 p.m.

Prineville - Crook County School District, Pioneer South, 641 E First Street, 12 - 1 p.m.

Redmond - Redmond Fire Station, 341 NW Dogwood Ave, 10 a.m. - 12 p.m.

CENTRAL OREGON PEDIATRIC ASSOCIATIONS OFFERING TELEMEDICINE

Central Oregon Pediatric Associates began offering telemedicine for most of their patients last week. COPA has three physicians dedicated to the video conferencing appointments, Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Parents can call the main number 541-389-6313 and speak with a nurse who will determine if telemedicine is the best route for the patient. If telemedicine is recommended, the nurse will schedule the appointment and email the video conference link to the parent. COPA is looking at expanding the hours of telemedicine appointments as soon as next week.

COPA is continuing to provide in-person appointments for visits that must be done in person, such as newborn, well child checks and immunizations.

ABOUT COEIN

COEIN’s website, www.coemergencyinfo.blogspot.com provides a collective resource for up-to-date information. Access to accurate, timely information both locally and nationally is encouraged. Our County Public Health experts point to the Oregon Health Authority and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as good sources of information.

Daily situation updates are available via email at http://bit.ly/COVID19UPDATES

Central Oregon Emergency Information Network (COEIN), includes Deschutes County Health Services, Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office, St. Charles Health System, Crook County Health Department, Crook County Sheriff’s Office, Jefferson County Health Department, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department, tri-county public schools, City of Bend, Bend Police, Bend Fire & Rescue, and others. COEIN’s purpose is to collect, coordinate and distribute timely and accurate information.

COCC’S SMALL BUSINESS CENTER OFFERS AID, ADVICE AMID COVID-19

The Small Business Development Center (SBDC) at Central Oregon Community College is open for free virtual business assistance and collaboration as regional companies navigate the COVID-19 economic landscape. Businesses can schedule an appointment at 541-383-7290 or sbdc@cocc.edu.

Among its services, the SBDC is offering video conferencing and telephone consults with professional business advisors. Services include assisting businesses with disaster loan applications through the Small Business Administration. In-person meetings are not permitted at this time.

“Our SBDC is a tremendous community asset,” said Ken Betschart, director of the SBDC. “The SBDC at COCC is ready to serve. We have a well-respected staff who are committed to helping Central Oregon survive the economic casualties of COVID-19.”

With offices in Bend and Redmond, the SBDC offers a business management program and connects Central Oregon businesses — start-ups and established enterprises alike — with a number of resources, such as no-cost advising, affordable workshops, financing options and market research. During COCC’s 2018-19 academic year, the SBDC served more than 500 community clients.

For more information, contact the Small Business Development Center at 541-383-7290.