Four more Oregon COVID-19 deaths raise toll to 33

Top Stories

49 new cases statewide, count now at 1,181; nearly 22,000 negative results

(Update: More info from Oregon Health Authority, Deschutes County)

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The COVID-19 virus has claimed four more lives in Oregon, raising the death toll to 33, officials said Tuesday.

There also were 49 new cases reported statewide, for a total of 1,181 positive test results, to 21,826 negative results and a total of 23,007.

The new COVID-19 cases reported Tuesday are in the following counties: Clackamas (7), Clatsop (1), Deschutes (4), Klamath (1), Lane (1), Linn (1), Marion (6), Multnomah (15), Polk (2), Washington (11). To see more case and county-level data, Oregon Health Authority updates its website once a day: www.healthoregon.org/coronavirus.

Oregon’s 30th COVID-19 death was an 83-year-old woman in Marion County who tested positive on March 28 and died on Sunday at Legacy Meridian Park Medical Center. She had underlying medical conditions.

Oregon’s 31st COVID-19 death was a 98-year-old woman in Marion County who tested positive on April 1 and died four days later in her residence. She had underlying medical conditions.

Oregon’s 32nd COVID-19 death was a 71-year-old woman in Marion County who tested positive on March 30 and died April 2 in her residence. She had underlying medical conditions.

Oregon’s 33rd COVID-19 death was a 91-year-old woman in Washington County who tested positive on March 27 and died Monday at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center. She had underlying medical conditions.

Nine of the 33 deaths have occurred in Marion County, seven in Multnomah County, three each in Clackamas and Yamhill counties, two in Linn County and one each in Benton, Lane and Polk counties.

Deschutes County has now had 44 positive test results and 574 negative results. Crook County has had one positive result and 36 negative results. Jefferson County has had 50 negative test results and no confirmed cases.

Deschutes County reports it has had 14 cases who have recovered. The confirmed cases in the county include 21 females and 23 males.

The State Emergency Coordination Center in Salem also distributed the Oregon COVID-19 daily update.

The report provides a summary of combined information from the State ECC and Oregon Health Authority Agency Operations Center.

The document details COVID-19 cases in Oregon, hospital capacity and PPE supply inventory. It also offers a summary from each of the state’s 18 emergency support functions.

New weekly report on COVID-19 cases in Oregon

Starting Tuesday, OHA will begin posting a weekly report that represents a snapshot of COVID-19 risk factors, clinical and demographic characteristics, and includes data on cases with pending investigations. You can review the report here.

Stay informed about COVID-19:

Oregon response: The Oregon Health Authority leads the state response.

United States response: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention leads the U.S. response.

Global response: The World Health Organization guides the global response.

