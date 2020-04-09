2020 Cascade Cycling Classic canceled due to coronavirus

Top Stories

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Aligning with many large events across the country responding to the current coronavirus pandemic, the organizers of the Cascade Cycling Classic announced Thursday the cancellation of the 2020 professional and amateur cycling stage race, as well as setting the dates for the 40th edition of the race in 2021.

"The Cascade Cycling Classic is the longest running stage race in North America," said Bart Bowen, executive director of the Cascade Cycling Classic Youth Foundation, the non-profit that manages the event. "We have an obligation to put on the best race we can. With what is happening in Central Oregon and around the country, it's just not possible to put on a race up to our standards this year."

"As with so many of the challenges we're facing as a community, there are some silver linings," Bowen added. "This postponement to next year means we can start planning the 40th edition for 2021 now and make it the best version of the race yet.”

The iconic Central Oregon event was scheduled to begin in just six weeks, May 27-31. With the Oregon Governor’s “Stay Home, Save Lives” executive order in place through at least April 28, race organizers said they determined they could not with confidence ensure this year’s race would be financially viable for the nonprofit, nor could organizers ensure the health and safety of the Central Oregon community, race participants and volunteers.

“We know this unprecedented health crisis has had a profound impact across our state, country and the world. We are grateful for the ongoing support of our community, sponsors, local government and tourism agencies, the volunteer staff and the cyclists that return to the Cascade Cycling Classic year after year,” Bowen said. “We look forward to coming back even stronger in 2021.

“The dates have been set for June 2-6 for the 40th edition of the race,” he added.

About the Cascade Cycling Classic and Youth Foundation (CCCYF)

The Cascade Cycling Classic is the longest-running stage race in North America. The profits from the event support the mission of the CCCYF: to create cycling opportunities for children and teens that promote healthy development, community engagement, cycling safety as well as recreational and competitive cycling opportunities.