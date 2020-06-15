Mt. Bachelor announces summer schedule, including debut of fast new zip line

Top Stories

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Mt. Bachelor, a year-round POWDR mountain resort located at the heart of Bend culture, on Monday announced its summer 2020 operating schedule, including the debut of the Northwest's fastest, steepest and highest zip line.

Here's the rest of their news release, in full.

After reopening to passholders for nine days of spring skiing, Mt. Bachelor’s summer operation activities include the debut of zip lining, in addition to downhill mountain biking, sightseeing, hiking, disc golf, food and beverage, and whitewater rafting with Sun Country Tours. Adventures await at the Pacific Northwest’s biggest playground!

“The safety of our staff, guests and community continues to be our top priority,” said John McLeod, president and general manager of Mt. Bachelor. “The staff of Mt. Bachelor and Sun Country Tours are eagerly preparing and can’t wait to welcome passholders and guests back for summer activities in a few short weeks.

"I’m most excited about our new ZipTourZip Line that drops nearly 1,400 vertical feet and is the fastest, steepest and highest zip line in the Northwest. After months of quarantine, getting back to the adventure lifestyle will be a great relief.”

The Mt. Bachelor and Sun Country Tours summer operations include:

Offering expertly guided trips since 1978, Sun Country Tours rafting trips are available for booking now – options range from two-hour river trips to all-day adventures, trips begin June 19

Little Pine Chairlift, for entry-level biking and limited retail and rentals, opens on June 26

Pine Marten Chairlift, for activities including downhill mountain biking, ZipTour zip lining, sightseeing, hiking, and disc golf begin on July 4

Food and beverage service at both Pine Marten Lodge and West Village Lodge begins July 4. Sunset Dinners reservations available now on Open Table, offering an unforgettable dining experience overlooking the Cascades at 7,800 feet

Mountain Gateway Building for mountain bike rentals, tickets and retail opens on July 4

Gravity Bike Camps, one-week sessions for children 8 to 15 years old and focusing on progression and fun, begin July 6. Camp also includes a Sun Country Tours rafting trip on the Big Eddy

Summer Bike Park Passes, Outplay 365 – Mt. Bachelor’s year-round, multi-sport monthly subscription pass – and Winter 20/21 passes are on sale now for lowest pricing through July 15. The Mt. Bachelor Passholder Promise offers assurance and flexibility, allowing passholders to buy with confidence and join us in anticipation of adventure. Zip line, single-day bike tickets, Little Pine Park pass, and other summer products will go on sale on June 18. Learn more on passes, pricing and purchasing at www.mtbachelor.com.

Mt. Bachelor is committed to maintaining our operations responsibly and have developed additional safety policies in response to COVID-19. The policies were created according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Oregon Health Authority (OHA) and Executive Orders issued by Governor Brown. As this is a dynamic situation, Mt. Bachelor will be adjusting our safety policies and operations to best protect our employees and guests. For further details on health and safety measures at Mt. Bachelor, please visit www.mtbachelor.com/info/covid-19-updates/

To learn more about Mt. Bachelor’s Summer Operations plan and hours of operation, please visit www.mtbachelor.com/info/summer-operating-schedule/.