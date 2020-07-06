Oregon DMV upgrades computer system, offers Real ID, other new online services

Top Stories

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Oregon DMV said it completed a multi-year project to replace its computer systems on Monday, providing new online services, including the ability to apply for Real ID-compliant driver's licenses and ID cards.

The replacement is part of the broader DMV Service Transformation Program – a 10-year, $90 million investment in the future of DMV.

Replacing antiquated technology, originally installed in the 1960s and ’70s, was the first step in DMV’s effort to expand online services and explore other modern improvements to the way they do business.

Choosing a proven commercial off-the-shelf solution as the new technology to support the work of DMV means that the agency is now poised to be flexible and responsive to future innovation, the agency said.

“This is a major achievement for our agency and the people who work for DMV. Not many IT projects of this breadth and complexity can claim the success that we’ve accomplished,” said DMV Administrator Tom McClellan, “Like any successful venture, it comes down to careful planning, a laser focus on your goal, and a dedication to seeing it through to completion. I am incredibly proud of the work of our staff, and the partnership with our vendors to make this replacement happen on time and on budget.”

The initial phase replaced the vehicle-related systems in January 2019 and introduced a new online services site — DMV2U. Online vehicle transactions included replacing or ordering new plates, an ability to check custom plate availability, ordering trip and sno-park permits, and vehicle registration renewals. The final phase replaces driver-related systems and launches more online services.

New online services available on DMV2U

A host of online services are available starting today, enabling Oregonians to handle even more of their DMV business from home. Now customers can:

Schedule a DMV appointment

Replace a lost, mutilated or stolen license/ID card

Upload a commercial driver medical examiner certificate

Order a driving record

Pay a reinstatement fee

Begin a driver license or identification card application for an initial issuance

Customers can see all the services DMV offers online by visiting www.oregondmv.com/dmv2u.

“Having new technology in place means that DMV is now more nimble. We are able to share information across different parts of the division like never before, creating a more seamless experience for our customers,” McClellan says. “Now we can turn our attention to other ways to innovate at DMV. Modern technology means we can offer more contemporary service options like online scheduling which we launched today.”

Real ID launches

Included in the new system is the capability to issue Real ID-compliant driver licenses and ID cards – a new choice for Oregonians. Starting Oct. 1, 2021, the Transportation Security Administration, or TSA, will begin new identification requirements to board a domestic commercial aircraft.

There are many forms of ID that you can use at airports, like a passport or passport card, so you may already have what you need. If you do choose to get a Real ID compliant card from Oregon DMV, there are some additional documents you need to provide along with an additional $30 fee. To find out more, visit https://www.Oregon.gov/REALID.

Doing business at DMV offices:

See how easy it is to use the new appointment scheduler here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rFwl7O1x-DU

See what to expect for customer and employee safety when you visit a DMV office here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oiC9Of0nUpo

You should be prepared to wear a face covering/mask at all DMV offices per the Oregon Health Authority

Doing business with DMV online and by mail

If a service can be accomplished by mail or online, DMV is requiring customers to use those avenues at this time. Find information and instructions for how to complete common transactions like titling and registering a vehicle in Oregon at www.OregonDMV.com. DMV never charges for online forms or a service fee to use our online services. Please make sure you are on the official Oregon DMV webpage.