Police: Federal officers use tear gas on Portland protesters

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Portland police say federal law enforcement officers used tear gas and crowd control munitions on people protesting near Portland’s federal courthouse during a protest that started Saturday night.

Police say federal officers at the courthouse asked for help from city police at about 2 a.m. Sunday after some protesters resisted arrest and some threw bottles.

Police say the crowd dispersed about an hour later. One person was arrested on suspicion of unlawfully pointing a laser.

On Friday evening, one person was taken into custody after allegedly hitting a federal officer in the head and shoulder with a hammer during a protest at a nearby federal building.

Portland Police Bureau news release:

Portland Police arrested one person during evening demonstration downtown

Portland Police Bureau - 07/12/20 3:56 AM

At about 8:30 pm on July 11, 2020 a group of people congregated along SW 3rd Ave between SW Main and SW Salmon Streets. People in the group blocked SW 3rd Ave throughout the evening and into the early morning of July 12. The group focused most of its attention on the Mark O. Hatfield U.S. Courthouse and the federal officers inside. At times during the course of five or more hours federal officers deployed munitions and CS gas, utilized an LRAD and made arrests.

At about 2:00am Portland Police officers responded when federal officers called for help because people were resisting arrest and people in the crowd were throwing bottles at federal officers near SW Main and SW 3rd. The Portland Police made public address announcements to leave and that the area between SW Naito to SW Broadway and SW Columbia to SW Harvey Milk was closed due to criminal activity.

Portland Police monitored the crowd over the next hour, repeating public address announcements to leave the area. People lit fires in trash cans and dumpsters but no structures were threatened. The crowd finally dispersed by about 3:20am.

Portland Police made one arrest, 19 year old Tristen McColley, at about 10:20pm near SW 5/SW Yamhill. Mr. McCauley was arrested for ORS 163.709 Unlawful Pointing of a Laser.