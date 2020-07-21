Oregon Health Authority launches online COVID-19 test site locator

Top Stories

Notes who's a priority on getting tested, urges contacting health care provider

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Oregon Health Authority announced Tuesday it has launched a COVID-19 test site locator to help Oregonians across the state find testing sites in their community.

The interactive map is available on pages in both English and Spanish and can be toggled into multiple other languages: healthoregon.org/covid19testing or healthoregon.org/pruebasdecovid19 (Spanish)

People who experience COVID-19 symptoms, including fever, cough or shortness of breath, should contact a health care provider to discuss whether to be tested, OHA said. Health care providers determine whether testing is appropriate, based on symptoms and test availability in their area.

“Removing barriers to testing is important to help Oregonians stay healthy and to slow the spread of COVID-19,” said Dean Sidelinger, MD, state epidemiologist and state health officer. “This new resource can help people find ongoing testing locations in their community, which is especially important for people who don’t have a primary care provider.”

The COVID-19 testing site locator was developed by Castlight, a health navigation platform that connects the information of hundreds of health vendors, benefits resources and plan designs into an online tool.

Oregonians can locate nearby testing sites by entering their address or selecting state, county and zip. OHA said Oregonians should call the COVID-19 testing site before they go to learn about testing criteria, availability and hours.

Oregon’s testing guidance encourages testing for anyone with symptoms, in consultation with a health care provider. If testing resources are limited, the following groups should be prioritized:

Health care workers and first responders (EMS, public safety workers)

Residents, staff, children, and others in non-hospital congregate settings (e.g., residential care facilities, group homes, schools, agricultural workplaces, food processing plants, jails or prisons, shelters)

Workers who provide direct care or services in multiple group facilities or who provide in-home services (e.g., hospice care workers, physical or occupational therapists, in-home personal care workers)

Essential front-line service workers who have regular contact with large numbers of people (e.g., those working in grocery, pharmacy, transit, delivery, and other critical infrastructure services)

People 65 years of age or older

People with underlying medical conditions, including, but not limited to, hypertension, diabetes, cardiovascular disease, lung disease, obesity, and immunocompromising conditions

People who identify as Black, African American, Latinx, American Indian/Alaska Native, Asian, Asian American or Pacific Islander

People who identify as having a disability

People whose first language is not English

Pregnant women

People whose condition requires hospitalization

People who, within 14 days of their symptom onset, had close contact with a confirmed or presumptive COVID-19 case

The data on the testing locator was submitted to Castlight by both the OHA and local public health authorities.

OHA also noted that it cannot guarantee that people will be able to get tested at one of the sites. "It is always best to contact a health care provider about getting a COVID-19 test," the agency said.