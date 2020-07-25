Oily rags from deck-staining project spark NW Bend house fire

Top Stories

To avoid spontaneous combustion, place them in water-filled metal can

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – A fire that damaged a northwest Bend home Saturday morning was sparked by oily rags used in a deck-staining project that heated up after disposal in a trash can that was against a patio wall, investigators said.

Bend Fire & Rescue was dispatched around 8:40 a.m. to the reported house fire in the 1400 block of Northwest Promontory Drive, Deputy Fire Marshal Cindy Kettering said. Callers reported black smoke coming from a home in that area.

The first crews to arrive found a patio wall on fire and were able to keep the flames from spreading inside, Kettering said. A GMC Denali pickup truck parked in the driveway beside the wall sustained significant heat damage on the driver’s side.

An investigation determined the deck had been stained on Friday, and oily rags were disposed of in a trash can placed up against the wooden patio wall, Kettering said.

The oils commonly used in stains, such as linseed oil, release heat as they dry. Without a way to disperse that heat, the oil-soaked rags eventually ignited, Kettering said, and the fire spread from the trash can to the wall.

Each year, oil rags cause an estimated 900 house fires across the country, according to the National Fire Protection Association.

Kettering said Bend Fire & Rescue wants to remind the community that proper disposal of oily rags is key to preventing a fire due to spontaneous combustion.

Oil-soaked rags should be put in a metal container filled with water, then sealed with a tight-fitting lid. A clean metal paint can is a good choice, Kettering said. Contact your garbage company for disposal instructions, as some companies allow them to be put into household trash.

For more information on preventing spontaneous combustion and other types of fires, visit the Bend Fire & Rescue website at http://www.bendoregon.gov/fire.