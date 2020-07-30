Oregon reports 5 new COVID-19 deaths, 416 new cases, 29 in C. Oregon

Top Stories

OHA also corrects earlier error; state's case count dropped 7% last week

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- COVID-19 has claimed five more lives in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 316, along with 416 new cases, 29 of them in Central Oregon, the Oregon Health Authority reported Thursday.

Oregon Health Authority reported 416 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. Thursday, bringing the state total to 18,131 cases, along with 380,508 negative test results.

The new cases reported Thursday are in the following counties: Baker (3), Benton (7), Clackamas (22), Clatsop (2), Columbia (3), Coos (4), Crook (2), Deschutes (15), Douglas (2), Hood River (5), Jackson (10), Jefferson (12), Klamath (1), Lake (1), Lane (10), Lincoln (2), Linn (4), Malheur (18), Marion (38), Morrow (9), Multnomah (61), Polk (7), Umatilla (101), Union (1), Wasco (2), Washington (63), and Yamhill (11).

Crook County has had 40 cases, one death and 1,634 negative test results. Deschutes County has had 509 cases, five deaths and 16,865 negative test results. Jefferson County has had 293 cases, three deaths and 2,997 negative test results.

St. Charles Health System reports seven COVID-19 patients as of 7:30 a.m. Thursday, including three who are in the ICU and on ventilators.

Oregon’s 312th COVID-19 death is a 78-year-old man in Umatilla County who tested positive on July 10 and died on July 28, at Good Samaritan Health Care Center in Yakima, WA. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 313th COVID-19 death is an 85-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on July 15 and died on July 27, at Providence Portland Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 314th COVID-19 death is a 68-year-old woman in Umatilla County who tested positive on July 10 and died on July 28, at Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland, WA. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 315th COVID-19 death is a 66-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on July 18 and died on July 26, at Portland Adventist Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 316th COVID-19 death is an 82-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on July 4 and died on July 23, at Providence Portland Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

NOTE: Umatilla’s case counts appear to be very high due to a delay in processing their electronic laboratory reports (ELRs).

Errata: The OHA weekly report initially and incorrectly reported an increase in cases for the week of Monday, July 20 through Sunday, July 26 over the previous week. Cases actually declined to 2,241 from 2,409, a drop of about 7 percent.

