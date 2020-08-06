DCSO Search and Rescue comes to aid of injured mountain biker west of Bend

Top Stories

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue came to the aid of a mountain biker who was injured Thursday morning on the Tiddlywinks Trail west of Bend.

County 911 dispatchers got a call around 11 a.m. regarding the injury and the sheriff’s office responded with two deputies and 13 SAR volunteers, said Sgt. Nathan Garibay, emergency services manager.

The rescuers evaluated the condition of the 40-year-old Seattle woman, stabilized her and prepared her for transport, Garibay said.

The woman was carried by wheeled litter to a spur road, where she was transfered to a DCSO four-wheel-drive pickup, Garibay said. She was then driven Bend Fire and Rescue ambulance and taken to St. Charles Bend.

Due to the location, terrain and lack of good road access, the rescue operation took more than 2 ½ hours. Garibay said the sheriff’s office is grateful for the assistance of two off-duty nurses who remained on scene with the mountain biker until SAR medics arrived.