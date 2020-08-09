Four human-caused brush fires doused in SE Redmond

Top Stories

All occurred within a short time span, official say

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) – Four human-caused brush fires were spotted and extinguished within minutes of each other in an area of southeast Redmond Saturday evening, fire officials said.

Crews were called shortly before 7 p.m. to a fire on city property near the intersection of Southeast Veterans Way and Airport Way, Deputy Fire Marshal Clara Butler said.

Crews arrived to find about a half-acre fire and were able to quickly put it out, though they were on scene for several hours in mop-up work, Butler said.

Shortly after arriving on the scene, another fire was reported to the north, on Central Oregon Irrigation District property near state Highway 126, she said. Two other fires were found near the first one, also on COID property.

No structures were involved, Butler said, no injuries reported.

Mutual-aid assistance was provided by Bend Fire & Rescue, the Cloverdale Rural Fire Protection District, the Redmond Police Department and Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office.