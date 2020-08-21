SE Bend family talks about fire that destroyed home

Top Stories

BEND, Ore (KTVZ) -- Sarah Orput and James Hiatt were tending to their family garden last Friday when she suddenly realized her home was in danger.

The fire trucks were already there.

A fire sparked by a charcoal barbecue on a neighbor's patio spread fast and caused $350,000 in damage to two homes and two duplexes on Southeast Wilson Avenue.

Now Orput, Hiatt and their three children are left with nowhere to go, having lost nearly everything in the fire.

Jack Hirsh will have that story starting on NewsChannel 21 FOX @ 4.