Skip to Content
Top Stories
By
Published 1:18 pm

SE Bend family talks about fire that destroyed home

Wilson Avenue fire aftermath Manny Perez 814
Manny Perez
Aftermath of fire that damaged two homes and two sets of duplexes in SE Bend on Friday

BEND, Ore (KTVZ) -- Sarah Orput and James Hiatt were tending to their family garden last Friday when she suddenly realized her home was in danger.

The fire trucks were already there.

A fire sparked by a charcoal barbecue on a neighbor's patio spread fast and caused $350,000 in damage to two homes and two duplexes on Southeast Wilson Avenue.

Now Orput, Hiatt and their three children are left with nowhere to go, having lost nearly everything in the fire.

Jack Hirsh will have that story starting on NewsChannel 21 FOX @ 4.

Bend / Central Oregon / Fire / News
Author Profile Photo

Jack Hirsh

Jack Hirsh is a multimedia journalist for NewsChannel 21. Learn more about Jack here.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply