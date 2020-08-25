Bend post office rally part of nationwide effort in support of U.S. Postal Service

Top Stories

USPS says it is in need of $25 billion in funding

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- As part of a "Save the Post Office" national day of action by the American Postal Workers Union, a small demonstration was held Tuesday at Bend's main post office on Northeast Fourth Street.

Emily Gibson, a Bend elementary school teacher, helped put together the rally. Gibson told NewsChannel 21 the public reaction to the day's rally had been "hugely positive."

About five people showed up for Tuesday's rally, but organizers said a larger group of about 50 gathered last Saturday at the old Post Office Building in downtown Bend.

The union's campaign calls on elected officials and Postmaster General Louis DeJoy to provide at least $25 billion in immediate support to the USPS and to stop and reverse the mail slowdown policies he has introduced.

Jordan Williams will have a report on the event on NewsChannel 21 Fox @ 4.