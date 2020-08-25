Despite fire-season ban, visitors still start campfires in USFS day-use areas

Top Stories

BEND, Ore (KTVZ) -- With several large wildfires burning right now across Central Oregon amid a hot, dry late summer, the fire danger is considered extreme.

And yet, some visitors, like those in this photo taken at Meadow Day Use Area on the Deschutes National Forest southwest of Bend, have been ignoring postings and warnings by starting campfires anyway in day use areas.

Many fires are allowed in many designated campgrounds, but not in day use areas during fire season.

Jack Hirsh is talking with the U.S. Forest Service Tuesday and will have more on this issue, starting on NewsChannel 21 Fox @ 4.