Like July, last month was all-dry in Bend — and second-warmest August on record

September outlook: above-average temperatures, below-normal precipitation

PENDLETON, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Bend had a second straight month with no measurable precipitation and warmer than average temperatures in August, the National Weather Service reported Tuesday.

According to preliminary data received by NWS, temperatures at the Bend Airport averaged warmer than normal.

The average temperature was 68.6 degrees, which was 4.8 degrees above normal (the 30-year average.

This was Bend's second-warmest August on record, the NWS reported. The warmest was in 2017, when the average temperature was 68.8 degrees.

High temperatures averaged 85.5 degrees, which was 4.2 degrees above normal. The highest was 99 degrees on the 16th. Low temperatures averaged 51.7 degrees, which was 5.4 degrees above normal. The lowest was 39 degrees, on the 30th.

The temperature exceeded 90 degrees on six days.

The lack of precipitation was 0.48 inches below normal for Bend in August.

Bend's precipitation for the year stands at 5.44 inches, which is 1.32 inches below normal, the NWS said. Since October, the water year precipitation at Bend has been 6.84 inches, which is 4.11 inches below normal.

The Bend outlook for September from NOAA's Climate Prediction Center calls for more above-normal temperatures and below-normal precipitation.

Normal highs for Bend fall from 78.0 degrees at the start of September to 69.0 degrees at the end of September. Normal lows fall from 43.0 degrees to 36.0 degrees. The 30-year average precipitation is 0.41 inches.

Prineville wasn't completely dry in August, but it was close, with only .02 inches recorded, .32 inches below normal. Its average temperature was 69 degrees, which is three degrees above normal.