President Trump issues statement: ‘This election is far from over’

Says 'Legal votes decide who is president, not the news media'; Oregon Republican Party also issues statement

WASHINGTON (KTVZ) -- Here in full is a statement issued Saturday morning by President Trump as news organizations declared Joe Biden the winner of the 2020 presidential race:

Statement from President Donald J. Trump

“We all know why Joe Biden is rushing to falsely pose as the winner, and why his media allies are trying so hard to help him: they don’t want the truth to be exposed. The simple fact is this election is far from over. Joe Biden has not been certified as the winner of any states, let alone any of the highly contested states headed for mandatory recounts, or states where our campaign has valid and legitimate legal challenges that could determine the ultimate victor. In Pennsylvania, for example, our legal observers were not permitted meaningful access to watch the counting process. Legal votes decide who is president, not the news media.

“Beginning Monday, our campaign will start prosecuting our case in court to ensure election laws are fully upheld and the rightful winner is seated. The American People are entitled to an honest election: that means counting all legal ballots, and not counting any illegal ballots. This is the only way to ensure the public has full confidence in our election. It remains shocking that the Biden campaign refuses to agree with this basic principle and wants ballots counted even if they are fraudulent, manufactured, or cast by ineligible or deceased voters. Only a party engaged in wrongdoing would unlawfully keep observers out of the count room – and then fight in court to block their access.

“So what is Biden hiding? I will not rest until the American People have the honest vote count they deserve and that Democracy demands.”

- President Donald J. Trump

STOP THE STEAL: Oregon GOP Condemns Intentional Lack of Critical Safeguards, Covert Processing of Potential Illegal Ballots, and Suspicious Vote Tallies in Several Democrat-run States Deciding Presidential Election

State Party Chairman Castigates Hyper-Partisan, Non-Transparent, Banana Republic Election Integrity as a Disaster for our Republic and a Fraud on The American People

Salem, OR – The Oregon Republican Party released the following statement condemning reported election fraud and standing with President Trump in contesting the results in the states deciding the outcome of the election:

“We condemn the intentional lack of critical safeguards, covert counting of potentially illegal balloting, and suspicious vote tallies in several Democrat-run states deciding the Presidential Election,” said Oregon Republican Party Chairman Bill Currier. “We want every legal vote counted and every illegal vote thrown out.”

“After 22 years of vote by mail, Oregon voters are well familiar with its vulnerabilities. The integrity of this system is no better than the accuracy and reliability of the voter rolls. We also know that the system can be corrupted by sketchy last-minute voter registration, flawed or nonexistent signature verification, shoddy security of ballot drop boxes, and ambiguous deadlines for the receipt of ballots.”

In Oregon, ballots must be received by county elections offices or ballot drop boxes no later than 8 PM on election day and every signature must be verified before a vote can be tallied. Thanks to a massive case of fraud in the 1980s, same-day voter registration is not permitted in the Beaver State, with the deadline for new voter registration being approximately a week before ballots are mailed, and weeks before election day.

“The rapid, sloppy implementation within just a few months of the vote by mail in the highly contested swing states has been done without even Oregon’s safeguards, using deeply flawed voter rolls that reportedly include non-resident and dead voters casting ballots. This has dealt a crushing blow to public confidence in the outcome of the Presidential election.”

“Claims by Democrat leaders and many in the media that no evidence of fraud exists is a familiar tactic used to discredit and cover-up genuine concerns about real and often systemic vote by mail irregularities. They know that in a “complaint-driven system,” the perpetrators of fraud are often the only ones who know it’s happening. These perpetrators are not inclined to turn themselves in. History has demonstrated that the Democrats supervising these election systems are almost always the sole beneficiaries of this fraud and are similarly disinclined to detect and investigate it in a timely manner if it all.”

As in many of the states at stake in the presidential election, Oregon must permit election observers from more than one political party. However, in several of the hotly contested states, hundreds of thousands of ballots, many more than the margins deciding the election results, have been counted without any Republicans being permitted to observe signature verification, ballot rehabilitation, voter intent discernment, and counting, leading to legitimate widespread questioning of the validity of the vote tallies. Particularly serious concerns surrounding media reports of illegally late ballots, software glitches adding thousands of democratic votes for Biden, massive clerical errors, and reports of sizable batches of ballots produced very suspicious, nearly mathematically impossible vote tallies skewed in favor of Joe Biden.

“The reason why there are election observers from both major parties present in elections offices is so we can all trust and agree upon the results of the election,” said Currier. “Instead, we are witnessing hyper-partisan, nontransparent, Banana Republic style election integrity in Democrat-run swing states overtly trying to advantage their preferred candidate for president, Joe Biden, as they publicly attack the President and play fast and loose with the election laws and the integrity of the voting system. It is a disaster for our Republic, and we will not stand for it. We stand with President Donald J. Trump and the Republican National Committee in exposing and combatting this fraud on the American people.”

The Oregon Republican Party is the state’s arm of the Republican National Committee. Its Chairman and officers are dedicated to promoting Republican principles within the state of Oregon and to improving the lives and livelihoods of Oregon’s working families through economic freedom and equal protection under the law.