Spike strips end Sunriver-area pursuit; Redmond man charged

SUNRIVER, Ore. (KTVZ) – A Redmond man wanted on a Klamath County warrant refused to pull over for a Sunriver police officer Sunday night, prompting a search and pursuit that ended with the deployment of spike strips and the man’s arrest on several charges, authorities said.

The Sunriver officer tried to stop a white Ford F-150 heading south on Highway 97 near the Lava River Cave area for failing to maintain the lane, Deschutes County sheriff’s Sgt. Jayson Janes said.

The pickup driver, identified as Graham Scott Harvey, 41, fled toward the Lava River Cave area and the officer stopped following the pickup and turned off his lights and sirens, Janes said.

Several law enforcement agencies responded and set up a search perimeter.

A sheriff’s deputy found the pickup on Forest Service Road 4001 at the 700 Road, Janes said. The deputy again tried to stop the driver, leading to a low-speed pursuit west on Cottonwood Road and into Sunriver.

Spike strips were successfully deployed and helped safely end the pursuit, Janes said, noting there was no other traffic on area roads at the time.

Harvey, who was alone in the pickup, was arrested without further incident.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions at the jail, Harvey was issued a criminal citation to appear in court on charges including felony attempt to elude, reckless driving, reckless endangering, misdemeanor driving with a suspended license, misdemeanor methamphetamine possession and a warrant out of Klamath County.

The sheriff’s office and Sunriver police were assisted by Oregon State Police and Bend Police Officer Kevin Uballez and his K-9 partner, Lil’ Kim.