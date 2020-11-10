Audit: Oregon’s pioneering. 50-year-old Bottle Bill could use some updating

Top Stories

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Bottle Bill is one of the most visible pieces of legislation in Oregon’s history. The Legislature and the Oregon Liquor Control Commission have an opportunity to update the law to better align with the original environmental policy goals of the law, according to an audit released Tuesday by Secretary of State Bev Clarno.

The findings are outlined in the report entitled: “Oregon Has an Opportunity to Modernize Groundbreaking Bottle Bill on its 50th Anniversary.”

The original intent of the Bottle Bill was of conservation, to keep the state free of litter and trash along roadways and beaches.

Auditors found the Bottle Bill can be improved to include better incentives for both the beverage industry and consumers to increase redemptions.

In the spirit of the original law, Oregon should consider following in the footsteps of other states and use some or all unredeemed deposits to help fund recycling or other environmental programs.

“Oregon’s Bottle Bill is innovative and was the first of its kind in the nation,” Clarno said. “We pride ourselves on being good stewards of the environment, and the Bottle Bill was intended to help further those goals of conservation. However, more could be done to increase accessibility, accountability, and convenience for consumers.”

Read the full report on the Secretary of State website.

For more about Oregon's Bottle Bill and deposit-redemption system, click here.