Watch live: Gov Brown, health officials to discuss COVID-19 hospital capacity

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) — Gov. Kate Brown will hold a press availability at 1 p.m. Tuesday to discuss the capacity challenges facing Oregon hospitals as COVID-19 case counts and hospitalizations continue to spike.

She will be joined by representatives from the Oregon Health Authority and Oregon hospitals.

After the governor's news conference, St. Charles Health System will hold a briefing for reporters to discuss the impact of COVID-19 on the region's hospitals and what could occur in coming weeks, if cases continue to rise.

As of Tuesday morning, St. Charles reported 15 COVID-19 patients, two of whom were in the ICU, one on a ventilator. The health system reported reaching 19 COVID-19 patients in recent days, equaling the peak seen in July.

The briefing will be recorded and posted later Tuesday to St. Charles' Facebook page for public access.