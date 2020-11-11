Major storm headed for Northwest

Top Stories

SEATTLE (AP) — A major storm carrying high winds, drenching rain and heavy snow is headed for the Pacific Northwest, according to weather experts.

The storm due to arrive at the end of the week will be the strongest seen in months, meteorologists with AccuWeather said Wednesday.

Initially, rain will begin to fall along the coast in cities such as Seattle and Portland late Thursday morning or early Thursday afternoon.

But by Friday afternoon, the storm is expected to slam into the coasts of Washington, Oregon and Northern California, bringing heavy rain and high winds. Rain will turn to snow at higher elevations.