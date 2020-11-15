Bend protesters rally, speak out against Gov. Brown’s 2-week COVID-19 freeze

Top Stories

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- More than 100 protesters gathered in downtown Bend for a "Keep Us Open" rally on Sunday to speak out against the two-week statewide freeze announced Friday by Gov. Kate Brown.

The freeze that begins Wednesday was announced as COVID-19 cases climb in the state as they are elsewhere in the country.

Organizer Tommy Szymanski said the new restrictions and closures will "cripple businesses that have already been nearly destroyed."

"We just can't sit by and let somebody who is not here destroy so many lives to protect some -- and we're not anti protecting those that are at risk, that's one of the biggest things to let people know," he said.

"We're here because we care about those at risk," Szymanski said. "Lets protect them. But at the same time, we have to let people live their lives."