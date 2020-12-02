COVID-19 outbreak at Employment Dept. office may delay claims processing
SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Officials say an 11-person COVID-19 outbreak at the Wilsonville office of the Oregon Employment Department will likely cause further delays in the handling of claims.
David Gerstenfeld, acting director of the department, says health authorities have not advised the office to close. But Gov. Kate Brown’s COVID-19 safety orders require employers to allow work-from-home options when possible.
Gerstenfeld says he expects hundreds of Wilsonville employees to work from home in the future, but some can’t because they lack adequate internet service.
The Oregon Health Authority reported 1,244 new confirmed cases Wednesday, bringing the state’s total to 78,160. The death toll is 953.
What a epic disaster. Thanks Brown. Imagine being a 35 year old single mom that is a waitress? The governor shuts down work, then doesn’t have a real plan to help you get unemployment. Bet Ol’ Kate hasn’t missed a paycheck. Merry Christmas to everyone out of work this year.