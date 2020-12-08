22nd annual Oregon WinterFest canceled for 2021

Top Stories

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Unfortunately, due to continuing concerns regarding the spread of COVID-19 in our community and state, the 22nd annual OnPoint Community Credit Union Oregon WinterFest has been canceled, organizers said Tuesday.

"This Oregon tradition, which takes place in Bend every President’s Day weekend, will be greatly missed by the Central Oregon community and beyond," the announcement said.

Lay It Out Events producer Aaron Switzer says, “We are saddened by the cancelation of Winterfest but hope that everyone stays safe and healthy during these times. We look forward to seeing everyone in 2022!”

Oregon WinterFest, which started in 1998, attracts around 30,000 visitors over the course of a three-day event, which features ice carving, ski and snowboard competitions, live music and kids’ activities.

We want to thank all volunteers, sponsors, artisans, musicians and athletes for their dedication to this local tradition. We miss celebrating with all of you dearly.

