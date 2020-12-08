Interest in Army up in C.O. amid job losses; pandemic forces virtual recruiting

Top Stories

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) — Despite recruiters not being able to visit Central Oregon schools for recruiting events, interest in joining the U.S. Army is actually up this year, officials say.

Craig Wilhelm, Oregon's civilian aide to the Secretary of the Army, told NewsChannel 21 on Tuesday that an increasing number of people are seeing the Army as an opportunity for work after losing their jobs due to the pandemic.

Recruiters from Oregon and Washington are set to hold a virtual Army career fair on Thursday. You can find more information on the event or register to attend here: https://events.indeed.com/event/69810/.

Jack Hirsh spoke to Wilhelm and will have a full report starting at NewsChannel 21 at 5 (Program noet: NFL football is pre-empting our Fox @ 4 newscast).