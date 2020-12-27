Bend man arrested in assault that critically injured woman

Top Stories

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – A Bend man was arrested Saturday on an assault charge, accused of causing a head injury that left a woman hospitalized in critical condition, police said Sunday.

Bend police were informed shortly before 1 p.m. Friday about a 43-year-old Bend woman who sustained a life-threatening injury earlier in the morning and was taken to St. Charles Bend, where she remains in critical condition, Sgt. Cindy Ksenzulak said.

Officers were told the injury appeared suspicious and they began an investigation at the home where it occurred, in the 60000 block of Granite Drive, Ksenzulak said.

At the time, people in the home, including Randall Kilby, 35, said the woman had fallen and hit her head, the sergeant said.

But officers investigating the incident “determined that the victim’s injuries were inconsistent with what originally was reported by Kilby,” Ksenzulak said in a news release, adding that the investigation is continuing.

Bend police detectives, assisted by Oregon State Police, served a search warrant at the home. They arrested Kilby and he was booked into the Deschutes County Jail on a second-degree assault charge. He remained held Sunday on $50,000 bail.

In August of last year, Kilby was arrested on numerous charges in a guns-drawn traffic stop on Highway 97, accused of three hit-and-run crashes in Tumalo and Bend, then leading a Deschutes County sheriff's deputy on a pursuit that ended with the use of spike strips.

Kilby pleaded not guilty to the charges and is scheduled for a three-day trial on Sept. 15 of next year.

He also was arrested in late September and pleaded not guilty to second- and fourth-degree assault and other charges. He's scheduled to go to trial on those charges next August.