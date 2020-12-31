St. Charles-Bend to no longer let COVID-19-positive patients have visitors

Top Stories

'Tough' but 'necessary' decision, to curb further spread, top doctor says

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – Because the number of COVID-19 cases in the community continues to be high, St. Charles Health System said Thursday it will no longer allow hospitalized COVID-19-positive patients to receive visitors, under most circumstances.

To protect St. Charles-Bend patients and caregivers, door screeners and Guest Services teams will notify any visitors who intend to visit COVID-19-positive patients that they will not be allowed to visit, the organization said.

St. Charles said it will once again encourage COVID-19-positive patients to use iPads for communication with their family members.

“This was a tough decision, but a necessary one to ensure the safety of our patients and caregivers,” said Dr. Jeff Absalon, the health system’s chief physician executive. “The risk of exposure continues to be high, so we must do everything we can to prevent further spread of the virus.”

As of 4 a.m. Thursday, St. Charles Bend reported 27 COVID-19 patients, six of whom were in the ICU, five on ventilators. The health system also has dispensed 2,278 doses of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccinations.

When the pandemic began, hospital visitors were not allowed. But when Oregon Health Authority guidelines changed in June, the hospital began allowing one visitor per patient, said Lisa Goodman, St. Charles' public information and government affairs officer.

This is the first time there have been special restrictions for COVID-19-positive patients.

"Cases are so high now that it has become necessary to restrict visitors to COVID-positive patients, to prevent further spread of the virus," Goodman said.