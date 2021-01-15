Despite snag, Oregon to vaccinate educators starting Jan. 25, seniors over 80 Feb. 8

Top Stories

Governor, others say fewer shipments than feds promised prompt delays

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) – Gov. Kate Brown and state health officials expressed frustration Friday over the news that Oregon’s share of federal COVID-19 vaccine shipments won’t rise as expected next week and laid out revised timelines to get educators and seniors vaccinated while tackling bottlenecks that have emerged in the state system.

Brown said she is demanding answers about why promised increased dose shipments aren’t happening: “Their empty promises are really playing with people’s lives,” she said, claiming “the Trump administration pulled the rug out from under us by a cruel joke” and “forces some difficult choices.”

The governor said that along with increased vaccinations in recent days, educators and school staff will be getting vaccinations by Jan. 25, though some may begin earlier.

While not all seniors over 65 will get vaccines available as quickly as planned and earlier announced, she said the state will begin with the “most vulnerable seniors, 80 and over,” (who don't already fall into high-priority categories such as assisted living centers) being vaccinated starting on Feb. 8, as they have among the highest mortality rates.

Oregon Health Authority Director Patrick Brown noted that the state has more than doubled vaccinations from the initial governor’s directive of 12,000 doses given a day, with 26,000 added to the vaccination tally Friday. That puts Oregon, he said, tied at 24th among the states for vaccines administered and 30th for the percentage of residents vaccinated, at 3.8%

Allen said the state first must keep its commitment to Phase 1a recipients as outlined by federal guidelines, including those with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

But amid much scrutiny about a slow ramp-up and many doses sitting on shelves and waiting for use, Allen said the state has administered 53% of the doses on hand and has taken several steps to correct and improve fast data reporting, as well as prioritize “high-throughput” locations such as mass vaccination sites already in place in Salem and The Dalles; St. Charles Health System announced Friday it will move vaccinations to the Deschutes County Fairgrounds in Redmond to step up vaccination speed.

“We need to have been better prepared,” Allen acknowledged, saying the state should have known better that the system used successfully in the past for flu vaccinations “would not translate” to the “unique challenges” posed by the COVID-19 vaccine rollout, including ultra-cold storage requirements.

When educators, school staff and child care providers – a group estimated at 100,000 – begin getting vaccinated Jan. 25, if dose shipments arrive as expected, Allen said they expect to vaccinate most educators within two weeks.

Seniors will receive the vaccines in four saves, if supplies allow, starting Feb. 8 with those 80 and over, who represent nearly one-third of COVID-19 deaths, the second wave, the following week, would open to those 75 and over, followed those 70 and over and then wave 4, 65 and above in the ensuing weeks.

Asked by reporters if it was safe to reopen schools with case numbers on the rise, Brown said, “We’re watching the numbers very closely” but noted that schools around the country and world “have figured out how to get back in classrooms as safely as possible.”

Another reporter asked if urban areas were being prioritized over rural ones due to the larger population or other factors. Allen pointed out that some of the highest vaccination rates so far have been in less-populated areas, including Jefferson County.