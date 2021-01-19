Bend Park and Rec Board reviews river restoration, off-leash dog area projects

Top Stories

Petrosa Neighborhood Park plans also discussed

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Bend Park & Recreation board met Tuesday night for an agenda that included discussing and prioritizing a long list of proposed river habitat restoration and access point upgrades.

The board looked at 16 Bend parks on the Deschutes River to best determine possible improvements.

The park district used a focus group consisting of 14 organizations across Central Oregon to help guide development plans.

The district and the focus group have identified a project draft list classified as high, medium, and low priorities.

Bend Park & Rec planner Sarah Bodo presented updates to the board.

"After this year of coronavirus, we know that there are limitations on the general fund," Bodo said. "We always assumed most or all of these projects will require additional funding through grants or partnerships."

Of the 34 potential projects, the focus group mutually agreed on a total of 28.

Board members also discussed off-leash dog areas along the Deschutes.

An organization called Dog-Pac partnered with the board to survey and gain feedback on possible locations.

Eighteen locations were identified and reviewed for 11 factors that include:

River current and dog safety

Existing bank material

River width

Bank slope

Current streamside habitat condition

Endangered species act habitat condition

Parking availability/ease of access

Potential conflict with other visitors

Existing level of dog use

Proximity of neighboring properties

Project complexity

Some of the locations could be permanent, while others could be seasonal during the summer months.

Bodo said they have narrowed their focus.

"So of those 18 sites, we were able to identify three potential locations," Bodo said, as a slide showed a permanent site at Riverbend Park and two seasonal ones, on the beaches of Riverbend and Farewell Bend parks.

"These three locations are in close proximity to each other, so if we do move forward, I would anticipate we only recommend one of them."

Public comments from those opposed to off-leash dog areas near the river said the health of the river is more important, while others said dogs can block trails and degrade river habitats.

The park board also reviewed the Petrosa Neighborhood Park plans in northeast Bend.

The master plan could include up to nine phases of construction. Plans for a trailhead, canal trail, community center and a potential school site could be in the works.

The plan is set to be presented to the City Council on Feb. 5, followed by a neighborhood meeting on March 11.