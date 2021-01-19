Crook County courts closed on Inauguration Day due to ‘potential civil unrest’

Top Stories

PRINEVILLE, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Crook County circuit courts will be closed Wednesday "due to potential civil unrest" on the day Joe Biden is sworn in as president, officials said Tuesday.

No further details were released in the announcement, but Sheriff John Gautney said, "It was done as a precaution only" and that "there have been no specific threats" leading to the decision.

"Better safe than not, I guess," Gautney told NewsChannel 21.

Oregon Judicial Department spokesman Todd Sprague said Crook County is the only one to announce such a closure for Inauguration Day.