Bend pickup theft suspect caught in CRR after hit-and-run, 2 police pursuits

Victim's cellphone, still in the truck, was key to tracking it along the way

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – A pickup truck stolen in northeast Bend Wednesday morning was recovered in Crooked River Ranch and the driver arrested after a hit-and-run crash and two police pursuits, as officers were able to track the victim’s cellphone that was still in the truck, authorities said.

Bend police responded around 8:45 a.m. to a report of a gray Toyota Tacoma reported stolen from a rehabilitation facility on Northeast Fourth Street. Lt. Juli McConkey said the pickup had been left parked and running by the victim.

The truck last was seen being driven eastbound on Irving Avenue, toward Fifth Street, McConkey said. The victim told officers his cellphone was in his truck when it was stolen.

A few minutes later, Bend police received a report of a hit-and-run crash at the nearby intersection of Greenwood Avenue and Fifth Street. McConkey said witnesses reported a truck that matched the description had T-boned another vehicle, causing minor injuries to that driver.

With the cooperation of the theft victim, a Bend police officer was able to track the victim’s cellphone in real time and provide continuous updates to Deschutes County sheriff’s deputies, Oregon State Police troopers and Redmond police officers, McConkey said.

Around 9:15 a.m., a sheriff’s deputy in an unmarked car spotted the pickup heading north on Highway 97 near Southwest Veterans Day in Redmond. The deputy followed the truck and provided updates to other law enforcement.

Redmond police tried to stop the truck in the area of Southwest Fifth Street and Glacier Avenue, but the driver refused to stop and continued on a brief pursuit that was discontinued “due to concerns for community safety,” McConkey said in a news release.

Deputies again spotted the truck heading north on Highway 97 near the O’Neil Highway and tried to pull the driver over, but he didn’t, so a second short pursuit occurred, again discontinued for community safety concerns.

Bend police and sheriff’s deputies tracked the stolen truck into Crooked River Ranch, where the driver, a 24-year-old Bend man, abandoned the truck near the CRR golf course. He was found a short distance away and was arrested without incident around 9:45 a.m., McConkey said.

The driver was taken to the Deschutes County Jail, facing a variety of charges from Bend and Redmond police and sheriff’s deputies, including first-degree theft, hit-and-run, reckless driving, DUII-drugs and criminal mischief.

The truck, with moderate front-end damage, was returned to its owner, McConkey said.