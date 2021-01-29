Gunshots damage Terrebonne home; no one injured, tips sought

Top Stories

TERREBONNE, Ore. (KTVZ) – A report of shots heard in Terrebonne Thursday evening brought out Deschutes County sheriff’s deputies who found a home damaged by more than one gunshot, prompting a request for information from the public,

Dispatchers received a report around 6:20 p.m. of gunshots heard in the 8000 block of Ninth Street, Sgt. Jayson Janes said Friday.

Deputies who responded and checked the area located a home “with damage consistent with being struck by bullets,” Janes said in a news release.

Detectives helped process the scene for evidence and interviewed the home’s occupants, Janes said no one in the home was injured by the gunfire.

No further details were released, due to the active investigation. Anyone with information related to the incident was asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 541-693-6911, in reference to Case No. 21-4780.