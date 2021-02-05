Oregon AARP shares seniors’ frustration over vaccine delays

Top Stories

Organization warns seniors to avoid vaccine scams

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Oregon seniors 80 and over will be eligible for the coronavirus vaccine next Monday, news that many seniors have been waiting to hear for a long time.

"Of course people are frustrated, because every week its older people who are passing away," Joyce Demonnin, communications director for Oregon AARP, told NewsChannel 21 Friday.

The state plans to begin vaccinating Oregonians 80 and older next Monday. The following week, starting on Feb. 15 seniors 75 will be eligible, and the following two weeks 70 and 65 year olds will be eligible.

More details about the effort to vaccinate seniors were announced Friday by Gov. Kate Brown and Oregon Health Authority officials.

Thousands of teachers in Oregon were vaccinated before seniors, a move that frustrated some.

"We would have loved to see older adults be prioritized first, but we moved passed that, and that window has moved on," Demonnin said.

While seniors do prepare signing up for vaccines, Demonnin warned of potential scams. She told NewsChannel 21 that if someone is offering you money in exchange for a vaccine, it's likely a scam.