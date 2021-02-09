3.6-magnitude earthquake felt north of Mount Hood

Top Stories

PARKDALE, Ore. — A 3.6 magnitude earthquake struck about 10 miles north of Mount Hood Monday night.

KGW reports the earthquake was reported at 9:34 p.m. near the community of Parkdale, which is just north of Mount Hood and about 15 miles south of Hood River. The quake had a depth of about 3.6 miles.

Hundreds of people reported to the U.S. Geological Survey that they felt light shaking. Residents in Hood River, Mosier and The Dalles told KGW they felt the quake.

Last month, there was a swarm of more than 100 small earthquakes that shook the south side of Mount Hood. Swarms of small magnitude quakes are not uncommon among the Cascade volcanic peaks.