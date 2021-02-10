With outdoor contact sports to resume, C.O. football players, coaches are ready

Top Stories

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- With new COVID-19 guidance in place Wednesday from the Oregon Health Authority, outdoor contact sports like high school football can resume in Extreme and High Risk counties.

But just because they can play, will they?

Based on the initial response from athletic directors, players and coaches, both Bend-La Pine Schools and the Redmond School District are ready to get back on the field.

NewsChannel 21's Alec Nolan spoke with Bend Senior High School quarterback Alexander Emery, to understand how players are feeling after hearing the news from Gov. Kate Brown.

