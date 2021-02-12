Bend visitors and locals enjoy the snowy start to the weekend

Top Stories

Sledding, snowball fights and just having fun at Drake Park

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Snowstorms typically come with road closures, plows and shovels --- but when the snow stops falling, even for a bit, there's nothing wrong with a little fun.

Ori Norres and his brother, Jasper, joined people of all ages in Bend's Drake park on Friday to enjoy the snow in traditional fashion.

"We like sledding, and we like throwing snowballs at each other,” Ori Norres said.

Kelsey Cizek is in Bend visiting family.. She was on her way out of town Friday, but knew her kids would enjoy a quick stop for sledding.

"We are just trying to get in the last of the snow before we head home,” Cizek said.

"This round, we're just sledding, and normally, we do a little bit of skiing. But this time it's just all about kids."

Cizek admitted she was doing some of the sledding herself, and despite a few minor injuries, still had a good time.

"Well, I still enjoy it, but it’s just more painful as you get older -- hit my knee pretty hard, but it's still fun," she said.

Daegan Hofeld just moved to Bend and prefers to snowboard.

However, he said he still enjoys his snow days.

"Probably just doing tricks and having fun with my friends,” Hofeld said. “Just the thrill of it."

As for the Norres brothers, they said sledding is fun -- but throwing snow at their brother is even better.